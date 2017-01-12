Home > News Releases > Sensata Technologies announces date and time of fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings release and webcast

Sensata Technologies announces date and time of fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings release and webcast

January 12, 2017

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that it will disclose its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-877-317-6789 or 1-412-317-6789 and referencing the Sensata Q4 and Full Year 2016 Earnings Conference call. A replay of the call will be available until February 9th, 2017. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10099021.

