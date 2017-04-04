Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > Sensata Technologies announces date and time of first quarter 2017 earnings release and webcast

April 4, 2017

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that it will disclose its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-877-317-6789 or 1-412-317-6789 and referencing the Sensata Q1 2017 Earnings Conference call. A replay of the call will be available until May 2nd, 2017. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10103598.

