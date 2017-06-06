See, register, drive off: registration with car2go is now possible entirely online

All future car2go customers will be able to register and validate for the flexible carsharing offer entirely online from now on – the trip to a validation point is then no longer necessary

The new registration process is easier, faster and more secure – with the first journey being just a few minutes away

Over 2.5 million customers use flexible carsharing offered by the market leader

Stuttgart – A scenario: Julia Sommer wants to spontaneously rent a car2go car that is parked at the side of the road, but she does not yet have a member account. After downloading the car2go app, she registers using her smartphone, takes a photo of her driving license and one of herself – and validation is complete. She is then able to hop in the car and drive off. Everything using just the app, everything online and everything within just a few minutes.

From now on, prospective customers such as Julia can fully complete the registration process for the worldwide leading carsharing company car2go online and directly via the company’s own app or website. The decisive advantage: after online registration, you no longer have to visit a car2go contact point or validation partner to show your driving license and ID. This is important because you are only able to use a car2go vehicle after validation of your driving license.

“We want to make the first contact our prospective customers have with our product as simple and uncomplicated as possible. We achieve this with a digital registration process – from start to end”, says Olivier Reppert, CEO of car2go. “Our online-based registration process allows the customer to be able to use a car2go car for whatever purpose within just a few minutes”, adds Reppert.

How it works: Registration takes place via the car2go app or website. After entering personal data and payment information, the customer is asked to take a photo of his driving license and of himself. After a security check to ensure the conformity and validity of the data, an e-mail is sent to confirm successful validation. The customer is thus immediately entitled to rent a car2go.

The online registration process is available across Europe from now on. It is already available for customers to use in the Chinese and American car2go locations. And for all those who prefer to validate the classical way, personal contact points are still available. car2go is thus able to satisfy the different demands of the 2.5 million customers all over the world.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.