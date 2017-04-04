Second annual ‘Jeep 4×4 Day’ kicks off with custom interactive Snapchat lens, available for 24 hours on Tuesday, April 4

The Jeep brand declared April 4 (4/4) as “Jeep 4×4 Day” last year, and this year fans can once again celebrate the officially recognized holiday through a custom interactive “Jeep Hair, Don’t Care” Snapchat lens that be available on the social media platform for 24 hours on Tuesday, April 4 (4/4), in addition to posting photos and following along on the brand’s social channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through its #Jeep4x4Day hashtag.

“The Jeep brand’s passionate and diverse community of fans, followers and enthusiasts are one of the most socially driven in the automotive industry,” said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA Global. “Given the incredible success of last year’s Jeep filter, we saw the perfect opportunity to once again partner with Snapchat on ‘Jeep 4×4 Day’ to create a user experience that will make a significant impact with our millennial audience and across our global fan base.”

The Jeep brand’s custom Snapchat “Jeep Hair, Don’t Care” lens lets fans see themselves behind the wheel of an open-air Jeep Wrangler. When they raise their eyebrows, the hair in the lens blows wildly, giving them that “Jeep Hair, Don’t Care” feeling that only Jeep Wrangler drivers understand. The lens will be available to all Snapchat users for 24 hours starting Tuesday, April 4 (4/4). The following day, April 5, the Jeep brand’s “Jeep Hair, Don’t Care” lens will remain active on Snapchat through October, exclusively accessible to consumers by scanning unique Snap code (QR codes) provided to fans at Jeep brand events throughout the year, in addition to appearing intermittently on the Jeep brand’s official social channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Jeep brand official blog.

Prior to celebrating Jeep 4×4 Day, the Jeep social team aggregated fan content across its various social platforms to create a celebratory montage “Today Was Made For Adventure” video (1:22) that will launch on the brand’s YouTube channel and air across its social platforms. The handpicked content best embodies the enthusiasm and appreciation for all things Jeep, including traditions within its global community, such as off-roading, Jeep Hair, Don’t Care, the Jeep Wave, mudding, and days spent on the beach.

The Snapchat lens and celebratory video were created in partnership with Society Agency, the social AOR for FCA US LLC.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.