SEAT signs an agreement with the Ministry of Equality to increase the presence of female executives

SEAT has joined the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality programme “More women, better businesses”, an initiative that encourages businesses to commit to increasing the presence of women in positions of responsibility and promoting the balanced participation of men and women in executive positions. By signing the agreement, SEAT is committed to increasing the number of women in senior positions during the next four years of the term of the agreement.

In addition, by participating in the initiative, the company will establish a set of measures to promote equality. For example, SEAT will implement measures that enable more flexible working hours for both men and women to facilitate work/family life reconciliation, among others. Likewise, the company will promote a balanced participation of men and women in professional promotion processes, respecting equality and the presence of the under-represented gender, whenever their professional review is similar.

The company, which has had an Equality Programme since 2012, has recently approved the programme “Women in Management”, aimed at women with executive potential. It includes measures such as internal mentoring among women, a post maternity-paternity programme and the creation of networking forums for women, among others.

“We are one of the companies in the automotive sector with the highest number of women in our workforce, one out of every four professionals, compared with an average of 12% in the sector. Promoting their presence in executive positions is a natural measure so that female employees can have a comprehensive career plan at SEAT”, said Xavier Ros, SEAT Vice-president for Human Resources.

SEAT participated today in an event in Madrid where around thirty companies joined this programme, which already enjoys the support of nearly 150 organisations. The goal of the initiative is to get companies to commit to promoting measures that increase the presence of women in middle management and executive positions, boards of directors and executive committees.

