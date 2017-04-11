SEAT sales grow by 14% in the first quarter, best performance since 2001

SEAT closed the first quarter of the year with its highest sales figure since 2001. Worldwide deliveries grew by 14.0% compared to the same period in 2016 to stand at 117,300 vehicles (2016: 102,900), or 14,400 more. SEAT delivered 53,200 cars in March, which represents an increase of 14.4% over the same month last year (46,500). The number of vehicles sold in March is the highest of a single month in the last 17 years, since March 2000.

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths gave his assessment of these results: “We closed the first quarter with even better figures than our initial estimates. We are one of the fastest growing brands in Europe and are very satisfied with the overall outcome as well as with the fact that growth is progressing quite evenly in our markets thanks to our new model offensive. The arrival of the Leon facelift has boosted sales and the new Ibiza will make a positive contribution to these results beginning in June”.

Brand sales accelerated due to the strong commercial performance of SEAT’s five major markets, which all posted double-digit growth. Spain leads first quarter deliveries with 24,700 vehicles sold (+16.6%), followed by Germany (20,600; +10.1%) and the United Kingdom (16,800; +25.2%). France (6,400; +12.3%) and Italy (5,300; +17.9%) also went up by more than 10%. SEAT’s sales increase extends to the rest of Europe, where Austria (4,800; +31.9%) and Switzerland (2,500; +78.5%) stand out among other markets with sharp increases. Progress in two of the brand key countries which are Mexico (6,800; +11.0%) and Turkey (4,900; +10.4%) also contributed to SEAT’s global results.

In the first quarter of 2017, SEAT updated the Leon, the brand’s best-selling model, and it has been available across dealerships since January. In addition, the company also presented the fifth generation Ibiza, which has been on sale since last Friday, 7 April. SEAT is going to launch its new compact crossover Arona in the second half of the year, and the range will continue to grow in 2018 with a third SUV which will be positioned one segment above the Ateca.

