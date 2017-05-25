SEAT Ibiza: on the move to the beat of “Mas que nada”

A new television spot with the claim “Start Moving” is making its world debut for the fifth generation of SEAT’s iconic model during the Spanish “Copa del Rey” final. The best Ibiza in history has been completely revamped to mark a turning point for SEAT. Likewise, the innovative concept behind the spot is also intended to move away from the known standards so far, presenting the car as an element that moves smoothly like the more than 25 dancers that appear in the spot.

SEAT Global Marketing Director Susanne Franz points out that “’Start Moving’ is a cry for spontaneity to an audience that considers each movement as an opportunity for change and prefers action over reflection”. The spot, directed by Nacho Gayán and filmed in more than 15 locations in and around Barcelona, “aims to position the new Ibiza as an urban car, with an all new design and equipped with the latest technological innovations that are adapted to a young-spirited audience” says Susanne Franz.

The sound track, scored by The Black Eyed Peas covering Sergio Mendes’ song ‘Mas que nada’, will get fans of the “Copa del Rey” final moving with a 60-second spot that will be broadcast for the first time before the match begins and during half-time.

“Start Moving” is the first campaign for SEAT by the creative agency C14TORCE, which is part of the wider DDB Worldwide network. In its capacity as strategic partner of the company, C14TORCE has been developing SEAT’s creativity and lending support to the brand’s digital strategy since last January. Amir Kassaei, Chief Creative Director of C14TORCE, highlights that “the agency aims to set a new unconventional purpose to SEAT advertising campaigns in all its major markets including Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Portugal and Mexico, and extendable to the other countries of the SEAT network in upcoming months”.

The new Ibiza, which is going on the market in June, is a part of the largest product offensive in the history of the company, which began last year with the SEAT Ateca and the Leon facelift, followed this year by the Ibiza and subsequently the new Arona. The fifth generation Ibiza was developed in Barcelona and is the Volkswagen Group’s first model to use the MQB-A0 platform. In 2016, SEAT posted a record operating profit of 143 million euros. Furthermore, SEAT sales are making solid headway, with 158,700 vehicles delivered from January to April 2017, which is 14.5% more than the same period in 2016 (138,600).

