SEAT gives an Ateca on loan to BeMobile to develop mobility apps for the connected car

SEAT and Barcelona startup BeMobile have signed an agreement to develop intelligent, creative solutions in the field of urban mobility and new user services, spotlighting the connected car. The carmaker has given a SEAT Ateca on loan to the startup, which specialises in mobile innovation, so it can develop new apps and explore business opportunities alongside SEAT, for a six month period, with the Ateca and Barcelona as its testing ground.

In the framework of its digital transformation and faced with the challenges and disruptive changes in the automotive sector, SEAT aims to become a benchmark in the field of connectivity. For this reason, the company is exploring different possibilities to provide drivers with easy, digital, connected mobility experiences. The agreement between SEAT and BeMobile seeks synergies between SEAT’s knowledge of the car market and the agility and innovation of startups to generate high value experiences that can lead to new services.

Fabian Simmer, SEAT’s Chief Digital Officer, underlined the importance of collaborating with external partners to make progress in the area of the company’s digitisation, customer experience and business development. “Loaning the Ateca to BeMobile turns our SUV into an excellent laboratory for studying new solutions, such as personalised, on-demand services, parking and payment platforms and extensive products, among others, which enhance users’ mobility experiences”.

Furthermore, BeMobile CEO Adriana Escrivá points out that “BeMobile is committed to innovation as the backbone of our projects, either through creating disruptive business models, implementing the latest technologies, or designing new user experiences. Being able to apply our mobile know-how and leading startup methodologies in the connected car is a wonderful opportunity”.

