SEAT gathers 5,700 professionals from its international sales network to gain insights into the Ibiza

SEAT is working out the final details for the arrival of the new Ibiza to the market. Until June 16th, 5,700 commercial representatives in the sales and after sales division from more than 50 countries will be participating in a series of training sessions where they will learn everything about the technological novelties, design, connectivity and the benefits of the new modular MQB A0 platform which define the unique character traits of the fifth generation of SEAT’s icon. This figure is a record number of participants at a series of training sessions aimed specifically at the international sales network for the launch of the new SEAT Ibiza.

The participants in the training sessions will be taking a 24 hour deep dive into the “Ibiza universe”. They will gain insights into the new model through workshops and dynamic test drives, and will also learn about the company’s strategy from SEAT President Luca de Meo and other Executive Committee members and heads of different areas in the company. The training sessions are being held at the PortAventura Convention Centre in Tarragona.

Wayne Griffiths, SEAT Vice-President for Marketing and Sales, emphasised the importance of this training, particularly in view of the Ibiza’s symbolic significance for the brand and the growth phase that SEAT is undertaking with its biggest product offensive. “The Ibiza is an icon for SEAT, in addition to being one of the company’s three major pillars, and it is boosting sales together with the Leon and the Ateca. The new Ibiza is our best one yet, and for this model to succeed it is essential that our sales network receive the best training. They represent SEAT’s image among all our customers”.

The latest generation Ibiza, which is now in its pre-sale stage, is a major qualitative leap in every respect as it is the first car of the Volkswagen Group to be made with the MQB A0 modular platform, which enables greater manufacturing flexibility by offering the possibility of producing different models and body types. At the same time, it improves the interior space of the car by making it safer and more robust.

The new Ibiza is the third model in the biggest product offensive in the history of SEAT. Following the Ateca and the Leon facelift, the fifth generation Ibiza is going to reach dealerships in June. SEAT has scheduled the launch of its new compact crossover Arona in the second half of the year. The product offensive is leading to a solid increase in sales. SEAT is one of the fastest growing brands in Europe. Between January and April, SEAT deliveries to customers went up by 14.5% worldwide.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.