SEAT gathers 5,700 professionals from its international sales network to gain insights into the Ibiza

SEAT is working out the final details for the arrival of the new Ibiza to the market. Until June 16th, 5,700 commercial representatives in the sales and after sales division from more than 50 countries will be participating in a series of training sessions where they will learn everything about the technological novelties, design, connectivity and the benefits of the new modular MQB A0 platform which define the unique character traits of the fifth generation of SEAT’s icon. This figure is a record number of participants at a series of training sessions aimed specifically at the international sales network for the launch of the new SEAT Ibiza.

The participants in the training sessions will be taking a 24 hour deep dive into the “Ibiza universe”. They will gain insights into the new model through workshops and dynamic test drives, and will also learn about the company’s strategy from SEAT President Luca de Meo and other Executive Committee members and heads of different areas in the company. The training sessions are being held at the PortAventura Convention Centre in Tarragona.

