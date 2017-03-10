SEAT donates vehicles to the Government of Extremadura for educational use

SEAT today has donated eight cars to the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Government of Extremadura for educational use in the community’s public vocational training centres. The vehicles will be used to enhance the practical training of the 783 students who are taking degree courses in Automotives, Vehicle Electromechanics and Bodywork in eight vocational training centres throughout all of Extremadura.

Ramón Paredes, SEAT Vice-president for Government and Institutional Affairs, this morning handed over the eight Vehicles in a ceremony that was attended by the President of the Government of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, the Minister for Education and Employment, Esther Gutiérrez Morán, Vocational Training and University, Juan José Maldonado Briegas.

Aware of the importance that comprehensive training has in a sector such as the car industry, with this donation SEAT wants to contribute to helping students receive the most comprehensive practical training to enter the labour market with excellent preparation. The Government of Extremadura will allocate the vehicles to the vocational training centres that offer automotive modules in the community: IES Javier García Tellez (Cáceres); IES San José (Badajoz); IES Meléndez Valdés (Villafranca de los Barros); IES Emérita Augusta (Mérida); IES San José (Villanueva de la Serena); IES Loustau-Valverde (Valencia de Alcántara); IES Virgen del Puerto (Plasencia), and IES El Pomar (Jerez de los Caballeros).

“49.6% of our current workforce went through vocational training. We want to contribute to the future of new students by giving them the possibility of completing their practical classroom training”, said Paredes. “Our commitment to training includes providing resources that have an impact on improving the professional qualification of the graduates, and accordingly, their future employability”.

Furthermore, Fernández Vara underlined the importance that public and private spheres join forces “for the common good”, and likewise placed importance on corporate social responsibility.

SEAT, pro training

The donation of vehicles to Extremadura is framed within SEAT’s donation programme, whereby more than 1,150 vehicles have been supplied to different autonomous communities in Spain for teaching purposes since 1990, including Madrid, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Cantabria, Galicia, Murcia and the Community of Valencia.

The best example of SEAT’s commitment to training excellence is the company’s Apprentice School, which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary. This vocational training centre of excellence, which follows the Dual Vocational Training method inspired by the German model, was created with the aim of qualifying young professionals in the automotive sector, and to date more than 2,600 students have received training at the school.

