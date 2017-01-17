SEAT donates technological equipment for educational use to the University College of Industrial Design in A Coruña

SEAT has donated technological equipment for educational use to the University College of Industrial Design EUDI, which is attached to the University of A Coruña. The material includes 18 Wacom Cintiq tablets and three screens which were used in SEAT’s Design division before they were replaced a few months ago, and the donation means they will have a second lease on life in the classrooms.

With this equipment, students will be able to further their practical training, using cutting edge devices for professionals in the field of design, sketching and digital illustration with a stylus. The donation extends the life of technological equipment that SEAT has replaced, but which is still suitable for professional use. In addition, this way the company strengthens its commitment to the high-level training of future generations of auto industry workers by providing them with tools to hone their technical skills.

SEAT has been collaborating with University of A Coruña-EUDI since 2010, when they signed an agreement to exchange experiences and knowledge between the education and corporate environments. In recent years, professionals from SEAT’s Design division have attended several conferences and workshops at the college, while more than 450 students have participated in design proyects at SEAT. In addition, some of the students have had the opportunity to do practical work and join the company after completing their studies.

At the event where the technological equipment was handed over, EUDI director Prof. Dr. José R. Méndez Salgueiro stressed that “donations like the one made by SEAT have a positive impact on the quality of the education offered by public institutions such as ours”. Furthermore, SEAT’s head of Design Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos underscored that “the collaboration with EUDI results in skills building among students. Making a commitment to young people and to enhancing their talent is something that in the long run will benefit all stakeholders in the auto industry”.

