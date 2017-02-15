SEAT Componentes awarded the Volkswagen Group’s new gearbox

The SEAT Componentes plant has been awarded the Volkswagen Group’s new MQ281 gearbox, a 6-speed manual gearbox that will be equipped in vehicles manufactured with the MQB platform. Located in El Prat de Llobregat, this is one of the facilities owned by the Volkswagen Group worldwide for the manufacture of transmissions, together with the ones in Kassel (Germany), Mladá Boleslav and Vrchlabi (Czech Republic), Córdoba (Argentina) and the four plants located in China (Tianjin, Dalian, Changchun and Anting).

SEAT Componentes will start to manufacture this gearbox in 2019 and annual production capacity is forecasted to reach 450,000 units for worldwide distribution. With the production of the MQ281, SEAT Componentes, one of the carmaker’s three production centres in addition to the ones in Martorell and Barcelona, will exceed its maximum production capacity. The first model to be equipped with the new gearbox will be the Volkswagen Passat.

With the allocation of this gearbox, the Volkswagen Group recognises the work carried out by SEAT Componentes in recent years to enhance their efficiency and increase productivity made a very positive assessment of the decision. “This is a recognition of the work and effort put in by all employees, who, in recent years, have shown their determination and supported the continuos improvement of our processes at SEAT Componentes. This great news provide us with a huge sense of achievement” said Dr. Andreas Tostmann, SEAT Vice-President for Production.

Until 2019, the plant will be adapted and new equipment and assembly lines will be installed to get the facilities ready to manufacture 1,800 units daily of the new MQ281. “This is truly a great challenge for the entire workforce and we are convinced we will tackle it together with the professionalism and commitment with which we have approached earlier phases, and make the launch of this new gearbox a success”, added Dr. Tostmann.

SEAT Componentes’ current annual production totals around 650,000 gearboxes, a figure which is expected to reach 800,000 units, the plant’s maximum capacity, when the allocation is added. The centre features a workforce of over 1,000 employees and exports 70% of its output.

Since its creation in 1979, SEAT Componentes has been recognised on several occasions for its efficiency and the high quality of its production processes. From 2010 to 2013, the plant reorganised production flows in order to increase capacity, productivity and quality. In fact, in September 2016 SEAT Componentes was singled out with the Industrial Excellence Award, a recognition to the excellence and efficiency of its strategy of lean management, which has positioned it as a benchmark in terms of productivity and quality.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.