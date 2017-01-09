SEAT Ateca wins Best Crossover in UK Car of the Year Awards 2017

SEAT’s highly sought after Ateca compact SUV is starting the year in style, after winning a major award just days into 2017.

The Barcelona-based car brand’s first SUV has caused quite a stir since it launched last September, attracting plenty of plaudits, not to mention new homes and awards. Recognising the SEAT Ateca’s broad range of talents, the judges were quick to single out its rewarding driving experience and keen pricing, while among its glowing test reviews were, “Quite possibly the only family car you’ll ever need right now.” (Ollie Marriage, Top Gear magazine) and “For driver appeal, practicality and value, the Ateca is the new standard-setter in the crossover class.” (David Motton, Freelance Journalist).

The UK Car of the Year Awards are designed specifically for the UK car-buying public, highlighting and advising on the next new car on the market, with a rigorous judging process carried out on the same roads as a typical buyer. The judging panel comprises 27 experienced journalists, including some of the most respected names in motoring journalism, who cover all corners of the UK and often drive in excess of 300 cars per year.

As a result of its win, the SEAT Ateca will now progress to the final round of judging later this month, where it will take on 11 other category victors in a bid to secure the overall Car of the Year title.

