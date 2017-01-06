Seamless interaction between the home and the car: Mercedes-Benz delivers integration of the Google Assistant

Mercedes-Benz today announced the integration of the Google Assistant on Google Home. Google Home, a voice-activated personal assistant, makes it possible to interact with the Mercedes-Benz vehicle from home. The feature will be available to Mercedes-Benz customers in 2017.

The collaboration with the Google Assistant is part of Mercedes-Benz long-term goal of creating an intelligent ecosystem around cars, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to make everyday life more convenient for their customers. With this integration, Google Home users can send destination to their Mercedes-Benz Cars; set and activate heating and cooling systems within their vehicles; find out fuel and charge levels; check lock status as well as interact with their cars in order to lock doors and many more-all from the comfort of their home.

Mercedes-Benz is one of the first Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to combine the Google Assistant on Google Home with their vehicles, and signals another step forward in the company’s connectivity strategy – seamless and intelligent interaction between the customer’s Internet of Things (IoT)/Wearables devices and their Mercedes-Benz Cars.

“In the last decade, we’ve seen a range of benefits when smart technology is combined with transportation,” said Sajjad Khan, vice president of digital vehicle & mobility at Daimler. “This newest integration shows just how intelligent the car of the future will be, and we plan to roll out more applications as the year progresses that will make daily life even more accessible and convenient.”

Arriving in the first months of 2017 Mercedes-Benz customers will be able in specific markets to communicate with their cars through their Google Home.

Streamlining the customer’s digital lifestyle by connecting the car to the IoT has been a rapid evolution during the last few years. With using machine learning and artificial intelligence this endeavor becomes even more efficient. Mercedes-Benz launched the Companion App in 2015 to integrate contextual intelligence into customers’ driving experience. In addition to door-to-door navigation, the Companion App uses machine learning to provide a personalized user experience by learning from customers’ actions and their environment. It extends customers’ existing behavior on their mobile phone seamlessly into Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

