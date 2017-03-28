Schaeffler: Digitalization harmonized with mechanical systems

Automobiles are part of the Internet of Things where machines share data with each other. Digital services, based on the networking of operating data, complement the classic business models in automotive manufacturing. The future is autonomous, networked, and electric. “The digital transformation means that the entire industry is confronted with a groundbreaking structural change that will alter the automotive value added chain”, explains Gerhard Baum, Chief Digital Officer at Schaeffler.

Within the framework of electrification and digitalization, the focus is being placed on new mobility services. Topics such as autonomous and networked driving is giving rise to new business models and partnerships. The focus of the components business is moving away from basic internal combustion engines and moving towards electrified and networked drives. “Today, our mechatronic components are capable of processing data in real time and of controlling the actuators via software”, explains Mr. Baum.

Bringing innovation to the streets

An autonomous and all-electric car also requires a functioning mechanical system. Schaeffler is increasingly combining its roots and strengths in precision engineering with mechatronic systems and software, and also contributes to the Internet of Things with its expertise in things.

New technologies will allow Schaeffler to extend the functionality of components and systems through data generation and preparation. Real-time analyses and cognitive systems will convert the generated data into valuable information and recommended actions. If bearings, such as those used in the chassis or drive train, are fitted with sensors which measure torques, forces, vibrations, and temperatures, it is possible to capture vital information regarding the condition and use of both the module and the entire system.

Significant advances are currently being made in the development of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Schaeffler will make these technologies available to its engineers so that they can learn more quickly. Over the next few years, Schaeffler is planning to take on a large number of experts in the fields of data architecture, data analysis, design thinking, and app development.

“In order to develop innovative applications for the automotive industry and other sectors, we must and will rise to the challenges posed by these changes. By means of strategic cooperation agreements with IT companies and through emerging startups in this field, we are expanding our core areas of expertise and increasing our rate of development”, adds Mr. Baum. Schaeffler sees the digital transformation as an opportunity for continued, profitable growth as well as for the expansion of existing fields of business and expertise.

