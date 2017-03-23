Schaeffler reorganizes its technical training program

Under its service brand REPXPERT, Schaeffler comes up with newly-structured training seminars and an expanded portfolio. These clearly organized technical training seminars are conceived to better meet the needs of garages and distribution partners in the future.

With new training modules and a comprehensive revision of its current training content, Schaeffler is now offering an even wider cross-brand spectrum when it comes to knowledge transfer about its products and repair solutions. With a new structure according to transmission, engine, and chassis applications, garage professionals and distribution partners – and also technical support organizations, master mechanic schools, and vocational training centers – can easily find the REPXPERT training that best suits them.

Much of what’s new concerns the transmission portfolio. Due to high demand and ever-more complex content, Schaeffler developed a full-day training seminar for the topics clutch system and dual-mass flywheel (DMF). Clearly presented and target-oriented, it allows small groups of participants to get profound knowledge about products and repair like the different DMF types and how to professionally repair a clutch. Those looking for deep-dive information about hydraulic components can now also participate in a dedicated REPXPERT training module.

In addition, Schaeffler also reworked its technical training seminars for engine applications. For belt drive components used in the timing and front end auxiliary drive (FEAD), there is now a combined training module. Timing drive and valve train components are also now taught in a combined training unit, as are water pumps and the thermal management module. And everything having to do with chassis applications has seen a major expansion as well. New in the training portfolio here are wheel bearings and wheel bearing modules for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as chassis and steering parts.

“Independent garages today must also be able to diagnose and repair modern vehicles and the technologies they use,” says Thomas Petri, Director Technical Service and Data Management, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket. “To do this, they have to rely increasingly upon an intense but also tailor-made knowledge transfer. By reworking and expanding our REPXPERT training program, we are always offering just what they’re looking for here.” Alone last year, over 50,000 participants worldwide joined a REPXPERT training seminar, and this number is on the rise. Thanks to over 70 active technical trainers, Schaeffer conducts its educational program in over 20 languages.

Registered users can get an overview and detailed information about the educational content at the REPXPERT online portal www.repxpert.com (category “Learn”).

