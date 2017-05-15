Schaeffler publishes first Sustainability Report

As a listed family business, the Schaeffler Group’s self-understanding has always been based on responsible corporate behaviour. With the publication of the first Sustainability Report, in accordance with the directives of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI G4), Schaeffler meets the increasing transparency requirements of stakeholders. Furthermore, the company today already complies with the Conversion Act applicable from financial year 2017 for the non-financial reporting of companies. The Sustainability Report proceeds under the guiding principle “Responsibility for Tomorrow”.

“The Schaeffler Group is strongly guided by its culture and its values: Sustainable, innovative, excellent and passionate. We are characterized by these, and in this case we apply the principle of sustainability with regard to ecological, economical and social aspects. It is important for us to create sustainable values. In the interests of our customers and our business partners, as well as our employees. It is our intent with this Sustainability Report 2016 to inform you in detail for the first time regarding the objectives and measures that comprise our Sustainability Strategy”, states Klaus Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer.

Corinna Schittenhelm, Chief Human Resources Officer, emphasises the high value of employer attractiveness in the context of the Group’s sustainability focus. “The long-term success of Schaeffler is based on the outstanding performance of the employees. We esteem, challenge and foster our employees and assume an obligation for their well-being. Furthermore, having a diverse workforce is a key factor, as diversity promotes creative ideas and approaches to solutions.”

With the integration of central, internal and external stakeholder groups, 24 topics have been identified in the Sustainability Report, titled “Responsibility for Tomorrow”, which are especially relevant for Schaeffler as a company that takes active responsibility. Encompassing the four fields of action (1) “Sustainable Management”, (2) “Customers and Products”, (3) “Environment and Energy”, as well as (4) “Employees and Society”, thoroughly detailed reports are prepared on these topics. Furthermore, Schaeffler has set ambitious strategic goals for each of the topics, for example an increase of energy efficiency by 40 percent by the year 2020, and the climate-neutral production at one location per region. These objectives are represented clearly in the Sustainability-Roadmap, which is a central element of the integrated Sustainability Strategy of Schaeffler, and is supported by concrete measures.

The Sustainability Report also provides information about what Schaeffler is realising concerning the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In total, with its business activity, Schaeffler pays into nine of the 17 goals.

The complete Sustainability Report 2016 is available to you as an ePaper. Summary information about the subject of sustainability can be found in our Sustainability Fact Sheet. In addition, you are provided with continuously updated information on our Group Website about the subject of sustainability with Schaeffler.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.