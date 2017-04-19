Schaeffler presents customized products and solutions for the Chinese

At Auto Shanghai 2017 (hall 4.2, booth 4B F131), the automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is presenting a wide range of technical solutions and products for the Chinese market. With the electric axle, the P2 hybrid module, and the “E-Clutch” for the hybridization of manual transmissions, the company is showcasing three selected volume production solutions that are specifically matched to the Chinese market.

The press conference will be held by Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, and Dr. Yilin Zhang, CEO Greater China at Schaeffler, on the Schaeffler booth on April 20, 2017 at 1 p.m. (local time, CEST +6). In the run-up to the trade fair, Rosenfeld stressed the importance of the Chinese market for the Schaeffler Group: “Schaeffler has been one of the preferred technology partners for Chinese car manufacturers for years. With eight plants, the Research and Development Center in Anting, sales offices and more than 11,000 employees, we are excellently placed in Greater China to drive forward the mobility for tomorrow and to meet local requirements and needs.” Dr. Zhang explains: “We think that electrified drives will have bright future prospects on the Chinese market. However, the internal combustion engine will continue to play a significant role over the next few years.”

In addition to drive train electrification, Schaeffler will therefore continue to work on solutions that improve the efficiency and performance of conventional drives. Examples are Schaeffler’s electromechanical camshaft phasing unit, which adjusts the camshaft faster and more precisely according to the relevant operating conditions of the engine, or the thermal management module – an important component, which controls the temperature conditions in the engine precisely and in an energy-efficient manner and enables the ideal temperature window for the engine and transmission to be reached rapidly.

The supplier sees mild 48 V hybrid systems, which can be integrated into vehicle drive trains without making significant alterations to the vehicle or drive architecture, as a particularly attractive option. “For vehicles with an internal combustion engine, a 48 V drive improves the performance whilst reducing emissions at very low additional cost,” explains Dr. Zhang. This technology is becoming increasingly important also in China.

Other items on display at the show include Schaeffler’s electric wheel hub drive. In the so-called “E-Wheel Drive”, all the necessary components such as the electric motor, power electronics, brake, and cooling system are installed inside the wheel rim. This saves space which can be used for new ideas as well as future spatial concepts and vehicle designs such as the robot taxi. Other advantages are optimum maneuverability, easy parking, and absolute eco-friendliness for tomorrow’s mobility.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.