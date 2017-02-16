Schaeffler integrates electric motor specialists

Today, Schaeffler holds the majority of the shares of electric motor specialists Compact Dynamics. The corresponding agreement was signed today.

With the integration of Compact Dynamics, Schaeffler is expanding its development capacities and its range of services in the area of electric drives. Compact Dynamics has experience in small-volume production in the automotive sector and in commercial vehicles and the aviation sector. The company’s automotive expertise is illustrated, among other things, in the Schaeffler High Performance 48 Volt concept vehicle containing an electric axle drive system that is centered around a 48-volt drive produced by Compact Dynamics. The roadworthy prototype with its 20 kW drive, very effectively demonstrates the possibilities that the Schaeffler product range offers in terms of providing more efficient drive solutions for mild hybrids with a 48-volt on-board electric system.

“With the integration of Compact Dynamics, Schaeffler is strengthening its foundation for the development, industrialization, and production of electric drives regardless of where they are fitted and their level of voltage”, explains Prof. Peter Gutzmer, Deputy CEO and Chief Technology Officer at Schaeffler. “At the same time, we are expanding our added value opportunities with regard to drive systems for hybrid and all-electric vehicles.”

In addition to transmission expertise, Schaeffler will also provide expertise and capacities for electric motors in the future with regard to the design and development of the electric drive of the entire system. The expertise also required for integrated electric drives in the field of power electronics will be complemented by cooperation partner Semikron International.

Prof. Gutzmer added: “It is clear that electric mobility will once again noticeably gain momentum after 2020”. The collaboration with Compact Dynamics is already showing signs of initial interesting concepts. “In the coming two years, we will put the first electric drives into volume production for use in both P2 hybrids and in electric axles”, says Prof. Gutzmer. “With the integration of Compact Dynamics, Schaeffler once again proves its performance capability when it comes to future technologies for ‘Mobility for tomorrow’”.

Schaeffler and Compact Dynamics, which is based in Starnberg and employs over 70 experts, have already been working together successfully for some years. As high-performance electric drive experts, Compact Dynamics’ products have not only won numerous world championship long-distance races in hybrid race cars but also provide the basis for the electric drive train used successfully by the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport Team for the FIA Formula E.

