Schaeffler at the EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan

Schaeffler is showcasing two exhibits at the EXPO 2017, the E-Wheel Drive wheel hub drive and a 1:11 scale Formula E model, as official partner of the working group insglück, gtp2 architekten, and mac for the German Pavilion. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is responsible for Germany’s participation in the EXPO.

“In the German Pavilion, the exhibition room “City of the Future” will showcase exhibits that demonstrate the comprehensive commitment of the German industrial and research landscape on the path towards a future with electric vehicles”, says Prof. Dr. Rainer Lindner, CEO of the Central and Eastern Europe/Middle East and Africa sub-regions at Schaeffler. He also adds, “With these two exhibits, Schaeffler is presenting its strategy “Mobility for tomorrow” and once again proves itself as a leading expert in the fields of innovation and technology”.

First world exhibition in Central Asia

The EXPO will open its doors from June 10 to September 10 in Astana, Kazakhstan, making it the first time in the history of world exhibitions for the EXPO to open its doors in Central Asia. More than five million visitors are expected. Kazakhstan is one of the world’s twenty largest oil suppliers. It has, however, set itself the ambitious goal of changing to become a “green economy” by 2050. The EXPO 2017 slogan, “Future Energy: Action for Global Sustainability” is one of the government’s flagship projects on the path towards achieving this goal. Kazakhstan and Central Asia are also the focus of the Chinese government’s “One Belt, One Road” project. Schaeffler sees great opportunities here for its business activities.

FIA Formula E. The race for a clean future using the drive technologies of tomorrow.

The FIA Formula E has been making history since 2014 when it became the world’s first racing series for electric vehicles and particularly since FIA regulations have allowed teams to develop their own drive trains. This has meant that various technical concepts have, since then, had to compete against each other. The differences lie in the electric motor, including the power electronics, transmission, rear axle, cooling system, and corresponding software. Formula E therefore makes an important contribution to the rapid further development of electric mobility.

As a technology company, Schaeffler has played a decisive role in the development of the entire drive train of the “ABT Schaeffler FE02”.

The electric motor, transmission, rear chassis and software were developed and operate in a highly efficient manner delivering maximum performance. Schaeffler uses the findings from motor racing to develop sustainable and efficient technologies for the mobility of tomorrow.

E-Wheel Drive. Who says that the engine belongs under the engine hood?

The change towards electric mobility has the power to call things into question that were previously a matter of course. Electric motors are, for example, considerably smaller and less complex than internal combustion engines – they no longer necessarily require all the space under the engine hood – which begs the question, can they perhaps be positioned elsewhere?

The so-called “E-Wheel Drive” demonstrates how Schaeffler has been able to incorporate drive technology into the wheels of the vehicle. In wheel hub drives, all the necessary components such as the electric motor, the power electronics, brakes and cooling system are installed inside the wheel rim. This saves space and leaves room for ideas and future interior concepts. Other advantages are optimum maneuverability, easy parking and eco-friendliness for tomorrow’s mobility.

