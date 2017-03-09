Schaeffler and Diehl Metall to cooperate on synchronization systems for transmissions

Synchro rings and synchronization systems are some of the essential components in a vehicle transmission and determine the comfort of manual transmissions, automatic transmissions and double clutch transmissions. Synchronization systems will also be needed in future applications of hybrid transmissions, some with new functions.

Schaeffler and Diehl Metall are now cooperating in this field. The manufacturing and development locations of both companies are close together in many regions. Now synchronization systems can be manufactured in Germany, Brazil, China, India and Thailand, and customers can be served locally.

“With its comprehensive system and transmission expertise, Schaeffler is an ideal partner for Diehl Metall to meet customers’ increasing requirements for integrated synchronization systems,” explains Jürgen Geise, CEO of Diehl Metall Schmiedetechnik. Gunter Hirt, product line manager at Schaeffler, adds: “This cooperation with Diehl Metall was an obvious decision in many regards, not only because of the proximity of our locations around the world, but also with regard to complementing our products as well as our development and manufacturing expertise. By combining both companies’ expertise, we will be able to provide transmission solutions today and in future.”

Product advantages

Schaeffler and Diehl Metall offer two customized solutions with the Eco and Short System. The Eco System already permits the best possible efficiency and system performance with a standardized yet individually adjusted design.

The Short System fully utilizes the potential offered by matched components and technologies for reducing the design space without sacrificing performance. Schaeffler Technologies Short Synchro (STSS) allows the axial design space of the transmission to be reduced by up to 25 percent by consistently utilizing the advantages offered by forming technology. Smaller tooth moduli and innovative detail solutions make it possible to maintain the relevant width of the friction cones that is relevant for performance, the gear-tooth load and the clearance that is important for low drag torques. If the overall length reduction is implemented in the transmission structure, this may reduce the weight by up to 3.5 kg and also save costs. The freed-up design space can be used in a number of ways depending on the application, such as for increasing gear teeth performance or for drive train hybridization.

Combined expertise from Germany

Schaeffler is well known as a leading innovator with a variety of technologies. The Automotive division develops and manufactures forward-looking products in the areas engine, transmission and chassis systems. The Schaeffler Group, one of the leading automotive suppliers worldwide, offers comprehensive technical expertise for the entire drive train. The spectrum of the group’s operating excellence includes components and system solutions for both vehicles with drive trains based on the internal combustion engine, and hybrid and electric vehicles.

As a successful development partner to the international automotive industry, Diehl Metall is a global market leader in the synchronization of manual transmissions. The company provides solutions for all performance areas, creating ideal requirements for customized systems of state-of-the-art engine and drive technologies.

Both companies will be showcasing their products from April 20 to 21, 2017 at the TMC, China’s largest international transmission congress, a symposium for vehicle drives, ICE, (P)HEV and EV drives.

