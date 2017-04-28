Schaeffler continues the success story of UniAir technology that has proven itself many million times

In 2009, Schaeffler set new standards with the start of volume production of UniAir – the world’s first fully-variable electrohydraulic valve control system. In doing so, it set standards in environmentally friendly and dynamic engine technology, which also marked the beginning of a new era in valve control systems. Schaeffler’s latest generation of UniAir also now allows vehicles in the upper-class automobile market to operate more economically and with lower emissions.

UniAir controls the engine valves based on cycles and offers an extended range of strategic options for matching engine operation to specific situations and requirements. This technology makes it possible to achieve significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, as well as a significant improvement in torque curves. By using UniAir, customized operating strategies for modern combustion processes, such as the Miller and Atkinson cycles, can also be realized in accordance with customer requirements.

The latest generation of UniAir technology is also demonstrating its potential. In this specific case – a newly-developed four-cylinder gasoline engine series – the UniAir system is combined for the first time with two hydraulic camshaft phasing units in accordance with customer-specific requirements. The additional degree of freedom offered by the system with its optimized mass design means that the engine can operate in an even broader spectrum of the data map with optimum efficiency. This means, for example, that the engine can be switched off in start-stop operation and can be started again at lightening speed keeping vibrations in both instances to a minimum. Another advantage of the technology is the fast and precise control of the valves to match the relevant cycle. This allows an instant increase in torque without impairing the efficiency of the engine due to the significant retardation of the ignition timing.

“We are continuously developing UniAir technology in oder to meet the increasing demands of our customers to produce drives that reduce fuel consumption and emissions”, explains Prof. Peter Pleus, CEO Automotive Schaeffler AG. “Since its development, market interest in the system has steadily increased. The fact that other automobile manufacturers are now using this innovative technology provides us with a source of recognition and of motivation to continue along this path”.

Ron Lee, Powertrain Director in the Development department at Jaguar explains that “with the Jaguar Land Rover Ingenium gasoline engine, we have successfully completed the first stage on the way back to producing our engines in-house. The close collaboration with Schaeffler has made a significant contribution here. The engine scores points with its outstanding driving behavior, excellent performance, and reduced fuel consumption”.

From the finger follower through to the fully-variable UniAir valve control system, Schaeffler offers a modular system for variability in the valve train. Complemented by decades of experience in vibration damping, a high level of driving comfort is also guaranteed in demanding operating modes. Optimum interaction between the technologies is a decisive factor for ensuring further reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. In this respect, Schaeffler offers the automotive industry benefits like no other supplier thanks to its unique expertise and the comprehensive cooperation between specialist departments such as Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, Chassis Systems and Electric Mobility.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.