Schaeffler appoints Maxim Shakhov as “CEO Russia”

Maxim Shakhov (50) has assumed the position of “CEO Russia” for the Schaeffler Group on June 13, 2017 and will be based in Moscow. In this function, he will report directly to Prof. Dr. Rainer Lindner, CEO of Central & Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Following a successful career at DuPont and Vaillant in Germany and Russia, Mr. Shakhov took over as CEO at the Bionovatic Group, a Russian start-up company which specializes in biotechnology, in 2016. With an engineering degree, an MBA, and many years of experience on the Russian and German markets, he meets all the requirements to further develop the Schaeffler Group for the future in Russia.

After moving its offices into the House of German Industry in the center of Moscow, and after having established strategic customer contacts, Schaeffler has continued to consistently implement the strategy to strengthen its position on the Russian market and develop new market opportunities by appointing a CEO Russia.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Shakhov to Schaeffler, and believe that he will successfully represent the Schaeffler Group’s Automotive and Industrial divisions as well as cross-regional topics in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union”, said Prof. Dr. Lindner.

