Scenic Initiale Paris: genuine elegance… French style

Following the introduction of INITIALE PARIS versions of ESPACE, CLIO, KOLEOS and CAPTUR, now Initial Paris, the indicator that symbolizes Renault’s high-end offering, is available in the SCENIC range. SCENIC and Grand SCENIC INITIALE PARIS will deliver an exclusive driving experience, plus the very best the brand has to offer in terms of know-how and travelling comfort.

SCENIC INITIALE PARIS and Grand SCENIC INITIALE PARIS incorporate the signature’s hallmark styling features, such as specific 20-inch wheels, a star-pattern grille, INITIALE PARIS branding beneath the Renault logo, LED ‘cornering’ fog lights and an exclusive, dark prune-hued metallic Amethyst Black finish (*).

The same refinement is to be found inside, too, thanks to INITIALE PARIS-badged chrome door sill guards and a choice of black or grey-patterned INITIALE PARIS-embossed full-grain Nappa leather upholstery. There is also full-grain Nappa leather trimming for the gear lever and steering wheel which has engraved INITIALE PARIS badging. The electrically-adjustable, massaging, heated seats are equipped with enveloping head rests, and there is a specific colour finish for the centre console that surrounds the multimedia system.

SCENIC INITIALE PARIS and Grand SCENIC INITIALE PARIS are based on the model’s INTENS equipment level which includes a long list of high-end appointments, such as Bose® audio, a colour head-up display and Easy Park Assist.

The appeal of the INITIALE PARIS signature combines harmoniously with SCENIC’s unique proportions which are highlighted by 20-inch wheels, raised ground clearance and a sleek profile emphasised by the line of the short bonnet which is extended by the model’s steeply-raked windscreen.

The public will get its first chance to see SCENIC and Grand SCENIC INITIALE PARIS from close quarters during Renault’s French network’s promotional week on September 14-18, 2017. The two versions are available with a choice of three powerful engines: the petrol Energy TCe 130, plus the Energy dCi 130 (with manual gearbox) and Energy dCi 160 (EDC dual clutch transmission) diesel powerplants.

(*) Two-tone finish at no extra charge for INITIALE PARIS versions.

VERSION ENGINE / TRANSMISSION TAX-PAID PRICE EDC = dual-clutch automatic transmission (in France) SCENIC INITIALE PARIS Energy TCe 130 €33,200 Energy dCi 130 €36,300 Energy dCi 160 EDC €38,800 Grand SCENIC INITIALE PARIS (five seats) Energy TCe 130 €33,800 Energy dCi 130 €36,900 Energy dCi 160 EDC €39,400

PACKS AND OPTIONS TAX-PAID PRICE (in France) Fixed panoramic glass sun roof €600 Metallic finish €650 Pearlescent White, Honey Yellow or Amethyst Black metallic finish €850 Lane Keeping Assist €250 Seven seats (two additional seats for Grand SCENIC) €600

