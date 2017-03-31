Scania strengthens digitalisation area

Mikael Cato, will take up the position of Chief Digital Officer on 15 May 2017. He will report to Scania’s President and CEO, Henrik Henriksson.

“The digitalisation of Scania is delivering results and is now on the way to becoming one of our main processes and will be a success factor in our efforts to make continuous improvements in all areas of our business. Mikael Cato’s role as Chief Digital Officer will be to develop, accelerate and coordinate our digital transformation,” says Henriksson.

Mikael Cato, born in 1972, has worked at the management and ITconsulting company Acando since 2014, where he a member of the Group Management team as head of Area Digital. Since 1998, he has held various management positions in digital business development and technology at Connecta, Valtech and Cybercom.

“I am looking forward to the assignment. It will be very exciting towork with digitalisation at Scania, which operates in an industry characterised by great change and where digitalisation is a vital issue,” says Mikael Cato.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.