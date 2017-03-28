Scania publishes Annual and Sustainability report 2016

Scania looks back on a year of record sales levels, strong operational performance and the landmark introduction of its new truck generation: the most energy-efficient truck Scania has ever built.

In the year of its 125th anniversary, Scania celebrated its biggest product launch ever: the introduction of the new truck generation. Despite tough market conditions in 2016, Scania reached a record level in net sales and showed strong operational performance.

“2016 was a remarkable year in Scania’s history and the start of a new chapter. From an already leading position we set a new benchmark for what is premium in the industry with new products and services supporting our journey towards a future of sustainable transport,” says Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO of Scania.

The Annual and Sustainability report 2016 outlines how working sustainably is firmly rooted in Scania’s operations, and the core of Scania’s contribution to society – delivering sustainable transport solutions by improving customer profitability.

