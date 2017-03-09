Scania engines to power rescue vehicles at US airports

Scania will deliver 24 16-litre V8 engines for use in Oshkosh Airport Products’ airport rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles Striker 6×6 and Striker 4×4. The engines are optimized for the Oshkosh powertrain, and each complies with Tier 4 final emission legislation. The ARFF vehicles will be put into service at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark International Airport, LaGuardia International Airport and Teterboro Airport, which are located in New York and New Jersey.

Art Schuchert, Sales & Marketing Director for Scania USA, is keenly anticipating the two companies’ collaboration on this deal, which he believes marks the start of a new journey in the partnership with Oshkosh.

“This project is important for Scania and will take us into the serial production of the prestigious Striker vehicles,” he says.

For Oshkosh, the reason for choosing Scania is clear, as Jeff Resch, Vice President and General Manager of Oshkosh Airport Products, explains:

“Scania has a reputation for industry-leading quality, performance and service, which is why it makes so much sense to incorporate their engines into all Striker configurations.”

Rikard Mattsson is Area Manager at Scania Engines, with responsibility for the cooperation between Scania and Oshkosh:

“We are looking forward to our engines providing Oshkosh products the best possible performance and reliability, all backed up by our growing service network in North America,” he says.

