Save the date: Audi CEO Stadler to give keynote address at first UN congress on artificial intelligence

On Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. (CEST), Prof. Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, will give the opening speech at the first “AI for Good Global Summit” of the United Nations in Geneva. The summit meeting will focus on the potential of artificial intelligence to solve global challenges. Interested persons can follow the keynote online live at https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/AI/Pages/webcast.aspx (in English).

Audi CEO Prof. Rupert Stadler will talk about the ethical and legal issues connected with autonomous driving as well as the future world of work. The summit meeting will be attended by international experts from the fields of politics, business and science. Researchers from the MIT Media Lab and the Singularity University will hold discussions with representatives of the WHO and UNESCO as well as experts from Microsoft and IBM Watson. The event is organized by the UN agency International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the XPRIZE Foundation established by Peter Diamandis.

