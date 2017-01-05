SATELLITE and IFRAME details Detroit Motor Show 2017

Please find below the satellite details of the BMW Group Press Conference and highlights at the NAIAS 2017 as follows:
Agenda 9th Jan 2017
16:50-17:15 CET (10:50-11:15 EST) BMW Group Press Conference - LIVE
20:30-21:00 CET (14:30-15:00 EST) HIGHLIGHT - BMW Group Press Conference
Technical data TV satellite transmission 9th Jan 2017
EUROPE:
Satellite: EUTELSAT 7B – 7° E
Channel: TXP F1 / CH707-712 / 9MHz
Downlink Frequency: 12,555.20 Horizontal
Symbol Rate: 7.120 Msym/s
FEC: 3/4
Modulation: DVBS2-8PSK (20% RO) PILOT ON
MPEG: 4:2:0 MPEG 4
Video Std: HD1080i/50
No. Audio Channels: 2 Pair (4ch)
BT Tower London: HD LOG 81
US:
Satellite: GALAXY 16 (Ku) – 99°W
Channel: TXP 15k Slot B / 9MHz
Downlink Frequency: 11995.5 Horizontal
Symbol Rate: 7.120 Msym/s
FEC: 3/4
Modulation: DVBS2-8PSK (20% RO) PILOT ON
MPEG 4:2:0 MPEG 4
Video Std: HD1080i/59.94
No. Audio Channels: 2 Pair (4ch)