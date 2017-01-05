SATELLITE and IFRAME details Detroit Motor Show 2017

Please find below the satellite details of the BMW Group Press Conference and highlights at the NAIAS 2017 as follows:

Agenda 9th Jan 2017

16:50-17:15 CET (10:50-11:15 EST) BMW Group Press Conference - LIVE

20:30-21:00 CET (14:30-15:00 EST) HIGHLIGHT - BMW Group Press Conference

Technical data TV satellite transmission 9th Jan 2017

EUROPE:

Satellite: EUTELSAT 7B – 7° E

Channel: TXP F1 / CH707-712 / 9MHz

Downlink Frequency: 12,555.20 Horizontal

Symbol Rate: 7.120 Msym/s

FEC: 3/4

Modulation: DVBS2-8PSK (20% RO) PILOT ON

MPEG: 4:2:0 MPEG 4

Video Std: HD1080i/50

No. Audio Channels: 2 Pair (4ch)

BT Tower London: HD LOG 81

US:

Satellite: GALAXY 16 (Ku) – 99°W

Channel: TXP 15k Slot B / 9MHz

Downlink Frequency: 11995.5 Horizontal

Symbol Rate: 7.120 Msym/s

FEC: 3/4

Modulation: DVBS2-8PSK (20% RO) PILOT ON

MPEG 4:2:0 MPEG 4

Video Std: HD1080i/59.94

No. Audio Channels: 2 Pair (4ch)

