SATELLITE and IFRAME details Detroit Motor Show 2017

January 5, 2017

Please find below the satellite details of the BMW Group Press Conference and highlights at the NAIAS 2017 as follows:

 Agenda 9th Jan 2017

16:50-17:15 CET (10:50-11:15 EST)                      BMW Group Press Conference - LIVE

20:30-21:00 CET (14:30-15:00 EST)                   HIGHLIGHT - BMW Group Press Conference

Technical data TV satellite transmission 9th Jan 2017

EUROPE:

Satellite:                                   EUTELSAT 7B – 7° E

Channel:                                  TXP F1 / CH707-712  / 9MHz

Downlink Frequency:            12,555.20 Horizontal

Symbol Rate:                          7.120 Msym/s

FEC:                                         3/4

Modulation:                             DVBS2-8PSK (20% RO) PILOT ON

MPEG:                                     4:2:0 MPEG 4

Video Std:                               HD1080i/50

No. Audio Channels:             2 Pair (4ch)

BT Tower London:                HD LOG 81

 

US:

Satellite:                                   GALAXY 16 (Ku) – 99°W

Channel:                                  TXP 15k Slot B / 9MHz

Downlink Frequency:            11995.5 Horizontal

Symbol Rate:                          7.120 Msym/s

FEC:                                         3/4

Modulation:                             DVBS2-8PSK (20% RO) PILOT ON

MPEG                                      4:2:0 MPEG 4

Video Std:                               HD1080i/59.94

No. Audio Channels:             2 Pair (4ch)

