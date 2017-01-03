SATELLITE and IFRAME details Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas 2017

The BMW Group Press Conference at the 2017 Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show will be broadcasted live via satellite.

Agenda 04.01.2017

06:45 – 07:10 PST BMW Group Press Conference – LIVE

In addition to the satellite downlink, the live transmission can also be viewed online at http://www.live.bmwgroup.com.

The highlights can be viewed or downloaded at http://press.bmwgroup.com/tvfootage and http://www.live.bmwgroup.com.

EUROPE: Technical data TV satellite transmission 4th January 2017

06:45 – 07:10 USA PST (15:45 -16:10 CEST) BMW Group Press Conference – LIVE

Sat Eutelsat 7B B6 Ch.C 9.00

Downlink 11,144.8300 Y Vertical

Bandwidth 9 MHz

Video Standard HD1080i/50

Audio Channels Audio: 1 Pairs (2ch)

Symbol Rate 7.120 Msym/s

FEC 3/4

Data Rate 15.504

Roll Off 20%

Aspect Ratio HD 16:9 (4:3 safe)

Modulation DVBS2-8PSK PILOTS ON

MPEG H.264/ 4:2:0 MPEG 4

Encryption No Encryption

US: Technical data TV satellite transmission 4th January 2017

06:45 – 07:10 USA PST (14:45-15:10 UTC) BMW Group Press Conference – LIVE

Satellite: GALAXY 17 17k SLOT A

Downlink Frequency: 12026.5 Horizontal

Symbol Rate: 7.120 Msym/s

Modulation: DVBS2-8PSK PILOTS ON

FEC: 3/4

Roll Off: 20%

Data Rate: 15.504

MPEG 4:2:0 MPEG 4

Video Std: HD1080i/59.94

Audio Channels Audio: 1 Pairs (2ch)

Encryption: No Encryption

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.