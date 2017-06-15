S-Cross – best budget 4×4 at the Tow Car Awards 2017

Suzuki is very pleased to announce that the S-Cross 1.4-litre Boosterjet ALLGRIP has been voted the winner of the ‘Best Budget 4X4’ category at the 2017 Towcar of the Year Awards. Suzuki introduced Boosterjet engine technology to this model late last year which provides a more sporting and dynamic character to the S-Cross line up and it was this model that really impressed the judges. The 1.4-litre model tested in the competition offers ALLGRIP four wheel drive as standard equipment.

Commenting on the award, David Motton, Tow Car Editor of Practical Caravan magazine said; “We were thoroughly impressed with the S-Cross. It may be very light for a 4×4 and have a modest towing limit, but what the S-Cross can tow, it tows well. Performance from the 1.4-litre turbo petrol is brisk, at speed the Suzuki is stable and the car pulled cleanly to the top of the 1-in-6 slope. It’s a worthy winner of this year’s Best Budget 4×4 gong and our verdict is four stars out of five – Economical to buy and run, and a respectable tow car”.

Dale Wyatt, Sales and Marketing Director, Suzuki GB PLC added; “This is another fantastic accolade for us at Suzuki; we now have four models in our range with Boosterjet turbo technology and our customers are very pleased with the excellent fuel economy attained and good flexibility on the road too.”

S-Cross is available from £15,999 for the 1.0-litre SZ4 model with manual transmission and all models in the S-Cross range are eligible for a £500 customer saving plus three years free VED until the end of June 2017. Additionally, all eight models in the S-Cross line-up are available with low rate PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) at just 2.9 per cent APR, payable over 48 months.

