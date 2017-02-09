Russia’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021 – Automotive World report

A new report published by Automotive World looks at the prospects for the light vehicle and heavy CV sectors in Russia in the period to 2021.

2016 marked the fourth consecutive annual decline in the Russian light vehicle market, when it shrank to 1.4 million units. The heavy CV market fared better in 2016, growing for the first time in three years.

This exclusive Automotive World report examines the prospects for the light vehicle and heavy CV sectors in Russia in the period to 2021.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey commented: “Looking at the 4-year decline in Russian LV demand which has seen the market drop by 51% from its 2012 peak, perhaps our most surprising comment is that it could have been significantly worse. State support for the auto industry, running at 50bn rubles (US$850m) in 2016 and a planned 65bn rubles (US$1.1bn) in 2017 has limited the extent of the downturn. The flip-side to this is that the up-turn we expect for 2017 and beyond will be relatively muted and looking out to 2021 we expect the market to remain well below those 2012 peaks.”

