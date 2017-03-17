Rush Enterprises named Peterbilt Red Oval dealer of the year

Peterbilt named Rush Enterprises its Peterbilt Red Oval Dealer of the Year for its strategic integration of the Red Oval program into their daily operations.

“Peterbilt’s Red Oval certified pre-owned truck program provides buyers with the confidence that they are buying top-quality vehicles, backed by factory-authorized inspections and warranties,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt Assistant General Manager of Sales and Marketing. “Peterbilt is committed to providing industry-leading satisfaction for a wide range of customer needs, and the Red Oval program has set new industry standards for customer expectations in the purchase of used trucks.

“By strategically integrating the Red Oval program into daily operations, Rush Enterprises has embraced the Red Oval ideals and commitments to the satisfaction of customers, who may be a truck’s second owner, its third owner or beyond.”

Rush Enterprises’ Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael J. McRoberts, Senior Vice Present – Peterbilt Dealerships Corey H. Lowe and Senior Vice President of Retail Sales James E. Thor accepted the award during Peterbilt’s annual Dealer Meeting, recently held in Palm Springs, Calif.

In addition to recognizing the achievements of the Peterbilt dealer network, two-day business meeting included presentations and breakout sessions, with focused reviews of the enhanced SmartLINQ connected truck technology and PACCAR’s position on the competitive landscape of the commercial vehicle industry.

Rush Enterprises led the Peterbilt dealer network last year with 60 percent of all Red Oval-certified units listed in their inventory. Rush Enterprises is a Red Oval Dealer Council member.

“We appreciate the support and tools provided through the Red Oval program to help give customers confidence in their used truck purchase,” says Rush. “We look forward to continuing to provide the industry’s best value for previously owned truck buyers, growing our Red Oval sales and sharing insights with other dealers in the Peterbilt network.”

