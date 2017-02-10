RTI sponsors Autonomous Car Detroit

RTI has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Autonomous Car Detroit, which will take place in Dearborn, Michigan on 15 March 2017. The conference will bring together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient cars of tomorrow.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making distributed applications work together as one, integrated system. Its security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems across field, fog and cloud. Manufacturers of automated cars rely on RTI Connext to accelerate their time to market while reducing certification risk and providing the breadth and depth of features needed in a robust, scalable autonomous car framework.​

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality.

