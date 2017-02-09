Roughing it in style: Toyota introduces the new 2018 Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure models

Families on the go, TRD style! Toyota’s Tundra full-size pickup truck and Sequoia large SUV have long been ideal for adventuresome families in need of that unique combination of performance, utility, towing ability and comfort. For 2018, the experts at Toyota Racing Development (TRD) have developed the new TRD Sport grade for Tundra and Sequoia, offering active families an extra dose of sportier styling and performance for added fun and excitement on their next journey.

In addition to the new TRD Sport grades, Tundra and Sequoia will receive new styling, convenience and safety features for all 2018 models, including Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) as standard equipment.

Outdoor family fun isn’t exclusive to Toyota’s two largest truck and SUV models. For the 2018 model year, the popular RAV4 compact crossover adds a new Adventure grade for young families looking for fun in out-of-the-way places. Already a fun-to-drive crossover for young families with active lifestyles, the new RAV4 Adventure adds a sportier take-me-anywhere attitude for the weekend warrior.

Tundra TRD Sport

The new Tundra TRD Sport is available on 4×4 and 4×2 grades in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations and powered by the proven 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Driving performance will be enhanced with the addition of TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars. Key exterior features for the TRD Sport include:

Color-keyed mirrors, front and rear bumpers

Color-keyed hood scoop

20-inch alloy silver sport wheels

LED Headlights with smoked chrome bezel, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and LED Fog Lights

Mesh grille with body color surround

TRD Sport bedside graphic

Exterior colors for the TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Pearl, Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic.

The exterior styling is complemented with interior features that include a TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floor mats.

The TRD Sport is just part of an overall refresh for the 2018 Tundra. Safety will be enhanced on all Tundra models with the addition of Toyota Safety Sense™ (TSS-P) as standard equipment. This multi-feature advanced active safety suite bundles a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Auto High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Drivers can view the status of TSS-P through an upgraded Multi-information Display.

The 2018 Tundra will receive exterior updates that include a new mesh grille on select trims while the Tundra Limited and 1794 Edition will receive a new billet style grille. The Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition will be equipped with new LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and LED Fog Lights. LED headlights and Fog Lights are also available when the TRD Off-Road Package is selected on SR5 models. The SR and SR5 grades will receive halogen headlights with a black bezel and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

Sequoia TRD Sport

The brawny 2018 Sequoia TRD Sport will be available in 4×4 and 4×2 models equipped with the 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Road handling is enhanced with TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars. Key exterior features on the Sequoia TRD Sport will include:

New front grille and bumper grille insert

Metallic black mirror caps

20-inch alloy black sport wheels

Darkened rear tail light housing

Black satin finish TRD Sport badging on the front doors and a Metallic black and chrome Sequoia badge on the liftgate

Exterior colors for the Sequoia TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and the new Midnight Black Metallic. The stylish exterior treatment will be complemented by an assortment of interior convenience features exclusive to the Sequoia TRD Sport including:

Standard black fabric seven-passenger seating

Optional Black leather captain chair seats (part of the optional Premium Package)

TRD shift knob

TRD Sport floor mats

TRD Sport sill protectors

In addition to the TRD Sport, Sequoia will be available in SR5, Limited and Platinum grades in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. All will be powered by the i-Force V8 engine. Like Tundra, the 2018 Sequoia will raise the bar in the area of safety as TSS-P will be standard on all models (includes PCS w/PD, LDA, AHB, and DRCC).

All Sequoia models will also come standard with new LED headlights with LED DRL, and LED fog lights. Additional exterior updates include a new front grille and bumper grille insert, distinctive to each grade. A bumper opening chrome surround will be equipped on TRD Sport, Limited and Platinum grades.

The 2018 Sequoia will be available in eight exterior colors including three new colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Shoreline Blue Pearl and Toasted Walnut Pearl. Additional colors include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, and Sizzling Crimson.

Inside, all Sequoia models will come standard with a new instrumentation panel gauge cluster and 4.2-inch Multi-information Display (MID) that tracks the status of TSS-P. Also new are an updated center speaker grille smoothed to the surrounding dashboard and interior trim with wood-like accents for Platinum grade.

RAV4 Adventure

The active lifestyle-inspired RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, or with Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel-drive. Both versions feature a standard Tow Prep Package that includes an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers, as well as a suspension system with a higher ride height. As with all RAV4 models, the Adventure grade will come standard with Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and TSS-P. Exterior styling features exclusive to the RAV4 Adventure includes:

Large overfender flares

18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels with 235/55R18 tires

Lower body guards

Black headlight bezels

Black fog lamp surround, roof racks and Adventure badging

The RAV4 Adventure will be available in five exterior colors including Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and one new color for RAV4 models, Ruby Flare Pearl.

The sporty exterior features of the RAV4 Adventure are mated to exclusive interior features that include:

Unique interior trim panels

Leather-wrapped shift knob

120V/100W power outlet in the cargo area

Adventure door sill protectors

All-weather mats floor and cargo mats with Adventure logo

Additional features new for 2018 in select RAV4 models include optional heat/power fabric front row seats, heated steering wheel, and wiper de-icer as part of a new Cold Weather Package.

The 2018 RAV4 Adventure grade along with the Tundra and Sequoia TRD Sport grades will begin arriving in dealer showrooms in September.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.