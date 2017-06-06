Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to open eighth UK showroom, in Leeds

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced today that Leeds is to be the location for its next, all-new showroom – the super-luxury brand’s eighth dealership in its home market.

Due to open in the first half of 2018 under the management of Stratstone, one of the UK’s leading premium dealer groups, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds will serve customers across the North of England. It will offer both new and Provenance Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce cars, as well as full aftersales services.

Construction of the purpose-built showroom will commence later this year, and once operational will create a number of new jobs. The opening of Rolls-Royce’s eighth UK showroom will help the marque expand its presence in its domestic market, and signals its confidence in continued long-term sustainable growth in its home market.

James Crichton, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Europe, said, “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars takes great care in selecting dealer partners. Our partnership with Stratstone will help us deliver sustainable growth in our home market, while meeting customers’ expectations of the unparalleled service that Rolls-Royce is famous for. Stratstone is one of the leading motor car retailers in the country, and is the right partner for Rolls-Royce as the company seeks to meet the demand for super-luxury motor vehicles in this part of the country.”

Trevor Finn, Chief Executive of Pendragon PLC, said, “The opening of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds represents a significant investment for Stratstone, reflecting our confidence in the opportunity for Rolls-Royce across the North of England. This is the first time that Rolls-Royce has had a showroom in the area, but Stratstone is well established here and is a trusted name. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a marque synonymous with the best of British luxury, which we believe will perfectly complement our Stratstone Business. This is an excellent opportunity for us to continue to diversify our business and will help to deliver long term sustainable growth.”

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds will provide a relaxing atmosphere for customers to commission their Rolls-Royce motor cars. Furnished in the finest materials, the site’s Bespoke Lounge will enable customers to engage with the designers and craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood so they can tailor their new vehicle to their unique and exacting tastes.

The marque’s iconic family of motor cars will be offered by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds, including the Ghost Series II family (Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase), Wraith, and Dawn, as well as the marque’s new range of bold Black Badge models.

