Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to grace Courchevel and St. Moritz

The success of the extraordinary renaissance of the House of Rolls-Royce has been built on an intimate understanding of the lifestyles of the most discerning patrons of luxury in the world. The marque therefore fundamentally believes in serving a gentle presence in the world’s most glamorous and social locations, no matter the season.

Echoing the spirit of recent social summer hotspots including Porto Cervo, Ibiza and the French Riviera, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will add a truly luxurious edition to the celebrated Alpine playgrounds of the wealthy and influential, Courchevel and St. Moritz.

“Our patrons represent a small but extraordinary band of highly influential and discerning men and women. They seek the very finest experiences in the most beautiful and glamorous destinations in the world. It is therefore fitting that Rolls-Royce, the most celebrated luxury house in the world, maintains a gentle presence wherever they are, ensuring existing owners and those wishing to know more about the marque are never without the benefit of a Rolls-Royce” Says James Crichton, Regional Director Europe, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Courchevel:

Encompassing the key weeks in the European ski season (28th January – 17th February), Rolls-Royce will base an exquisite collection of beautiful Bespoke motor cars within the elegant surrounds of Courchevel’s Le Lana Hotel. Patrons will be invited to drive or be driven, ensuring they make the ultimate arrival following a day on the slopes. The Rolls-Royce of concierge teams will be present to ensure an effortless experience for guests. Chauffeurs will of course be on hand to meet patrons at their destination at a time of their choosing.

The collection of motor cars will include Dawn; the world’s most social open-top tourer. With every possible concession to comfort and warmth considered, patrons will be encouraged to lower the roof and survey Courchevel’s stunning Alpine vistas in the very finest style. Wraith, Ghost and Black Badge cars will also be available as either chauffeured cars or for those who wish to drive themselves as they traverse the region’s beautiful Alpine roads in consummate Rolls-Royce luxury.

St. Moritz:

Home of some of the winter season’s key social dates, St. Moritz combines world-class skiing conditions with a highly exclusive and cosmopolitan ambience.

Rolls-Royce will take residence between 27th January – 28th February at the iconic Badrutt’s Palace Hotel. Akin to the Rolls-Royce Summer Studio at Porto Cervo, the marque’s beautifully appointed lounge will take its place as a social hub that will serve as the perfect starting point for an Alpine sojourn in a Ghost, Wraith, Dawn or Black Badge car.

