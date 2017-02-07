Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas welcomes OpenRoad Auto Group into United States with Bellevue, Washington acquisition

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas welcomes a familiar face to its retail family in the United States as OpenRoad Auto Group has acquired the existing Rolls-Royce Motor Cars retail operations in Bellevue, Wash. at 1882 136th Place NE. The Rolls-Royce showroom, Bespoke Atelier and service operations will seamlessly continue to service the brand’s Pacific Northwest clientele. The Vancouver, British Columbia based luxury retailer adds the Bellevue operations to its existing Canadian business in its first foray across the border in the United States.

“We congratulate Christian Chia and his entire team on this expansion and their continued commitment to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” said Pedro Mota, President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas. “As we come off our third consecutive year of record demand, OpenRoad Auto Group’s broad expertise with luxury clientele and their commitment to provide unrivaled client relations and customer service is critical to sustain the relationship we have with our growing Rolls-Royce Motor Cars family.”

OpenRoad Auto Group launched in 2000 and quickly became one of the largest and fastest growing automotive retail groups in Canada. Since the debut of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Vancouver operations in 2010, the team has focused on excellence and individualized activities. Every day, client managers bring a personalized level of service to luxury consumers, establishing Vancouver as the largest market for Rolls-Royce in Canada. The group will bring their knowledge and understanding as demand for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continues to expand in the Pacific Northwest.

“We are extremely excited to be expanding our services into the Pacific Northwest and the clients throughout the Seattle area,” said Christian Chia, President and CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group. “Our goal is to create a seamless transition throughout this process and continue to offer the super-luxury experience our clients have come to expect. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bellevue will continue its commitment to excellence in sales and service throughout the transition as operations continue.”

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas recorded a third consecutive year of record sales in 2016. Sales soared 12% for the year, propelled by the new Rolls-Royce Dawn. The Americas remain the largest region for the world’s leading luxury house, and represents more than one-third of the iconic brand’s sales. Rolls-Royce continued to dominate the North American super-luxury arena (motor cars topping $250,000). The success is a direct result of the company’s leadership in offering a steady stream of exciting new luxury products and exclusive Bespoke features for the most discerning clients in the world, Rolls-Royce motor car owners.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.