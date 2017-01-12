Rolls-Royce Dawn takes luxury crown in UK Car of the Year Awards

The Rolls-Royce Dawn has been declared ‘Best Luxury Car’ in the 2017 UK Car of the Year Awards – affirming its status as the world’s most luxurious open-top tourer. In making their judgement, a panel of some of the most respected commentators in the automotive world declared the following:

“A delight to drive and to be in – as only a Rolls-Royce can be.” Ollie Marriage, Top Gear Magazine

“The car is exceptionally elegant, marrying traditional expressions of luxury, with a modern take whilst remaining technological and hugely connected. It’s a movie star car!” Nargess Banks, Forbes Life, Wallpaper*

“If luxury is at least on nodding terms with class, the Dawn manages to embody both. Silent running, a gorgeously complex roof mechanism and general air of butlerish brilliance make this peon to UK craftsmanship a winner.” Tom Ford, Top Gear Magazine

Since its introduction to market in March 2016, Dawn has won plaudits globally, including awards from some of the most highly regarded names in luxury and automotive media. Titles such as Robb Report, The Telegraph, Top Gear and luxury bodies including Walpole and the German Design Council have all been seduced by Dawn, the ultimate expression of true luxury open-top touring.

This critical acclaim is echoed in the extraordinary demand from the world’s most discerning patrons of luxury that has driven the marque to the second highest sales result in the company’s 113 year history and 6% global growth in 2016. The UK, Rolls-Royce’s home market, grew by 30% over the same period affirming the marque’s status as the consummate expression of success for a bold new generation of entrepreneurs.

“Since its introduction in 2016, Dawn has introduced a highly dynamic new generation of men and women to Rolls-Royce. These patrons of true luxury have been drawn to the most glamorous expression of Rolls-Royce luxury in history,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Every Rolls-Royce motor car is exquisitely hand-crafted at our centre of excellence in Goodwood, West Sussex. Plaudits like this are a glowing affirmation of the extraordinary skill of the 1,700 men and women engaged in the creation of the ‘Best Cars in the World’.

For all Dawn press images, video and assets, please visit: www.anewdawnformedia.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.