Rod Beazley, Senior Technical Director, Westport Fuel Systems confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Rod Beazley, Senior Technical Director, Westport Fuel Systems has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

As Senior Technical Director for Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. at the company’s Plymouth, MI location, Rod has overall engineering responsibility for spark-ignited natural gas technology within Westport, including passenger car and commercial truck applications. Prior to joining Westport, Rod was Product Group Director for gasoline engines for Ricardo, Inc., and has led global teams in the development of gasoline engine technology for numerous OEMs.

Rod started he career at Rover in the UK before moving into the engineering consulting industry. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at Cranfield Institute of Technology in the UK.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

