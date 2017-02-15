Rob Hranac, VP Business Development, Swift Navigation confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Rob Hranac, VP Business Development, Swift Navigation has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Rob Hranac is VP Business Development at Swift Navigation. An analytics executive with experience in software, services and hardware, Rob possesses deep expertise in the geospatial and transportation sectors. Prior to Swift, he was Vice President of Analytics at Iteris, where he managed an analytics group and oversaw business development for an integrated transportation analytics software platform. Rob has an MS degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and a BS degree in Systems Engineering from Boston University.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

