Rising to the occasion: SVO creates bespoke Range Rover for Anthony Joshua MBE

IBF Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua MBE has begun the most significant week of his professional career to date by taking delivery of a bespoke version of the high performance Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

Joshua commissioned the bespoke Range Rover earlier this year when he visited the SVO Technical Centre in Warwickshire, where he worked with Land Rover designers and technical specialists to curate various interior and exterior features, including a bespoke premium paint finish which SVO has dedicated to its client and named it ‘World Champion Graphite’.

Anthony Joshua is preparing to meet WBA World Heavyweight Champion Wladimir Klitschko to contend boxing’s ‘Super Title’ at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29 April.

Anthony Joshua said: “I am preparing meticulously for Wembley on April 29th, no stone has been left unturned and I will enter the ring ready for a battle.”

“I spend a lot of time on the road travelling to Sheffield during my training camps so I am incredibly grateful to Land Rover and the SVO team for their assistance.”

“The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is the pinnacle of luxury and performance and it has been a pleasure to partner with the SVO team to create a version unique to my tastes.

I had a fantastic experience in specifying this Range Rover, and the level of design detail in the finished vehicle is stunning, from the boxing glove emblems in the door handles to the custom storage unit for my training equipment.”

The ‘Bespoke by SVO’ Range Rover for Anthony Joshua is hand-finished at the SVO Technical Centre near Coventry. Based on a Range Rover SVAutobiography-Dynamic – the most dynamically-capable full-size Range Rover ever produced** – this commission by Anthony Joshua showcases the bespoke capabilities of SVO.

Joshua’s bespoke Range Rover is also the first in the world to feature the new SVO Design Pack, which introduces a range of highly desirable and distinctive exterior enhancements to complement Range Rover’s peerless combination of outstanding British design and advanced engineering. It provides even greater scope for customers to personalise their vehicle and includes a number of distinct exterior changes, including unique front and rear bumpers – the latter incorporating integrated quad tailpipes – new side vents, side sills and a bespoke grille. The SVO Design Pack will be officially launched worldwide in May.

Bespoke finishes co-created by Anthony Joshua and SVO include:

Bespoke exterior colour named World Champion Graphite, unique to this vehicle

Bespoke diamond-quilted leather interior, finished in ebony and pimiento red and featuring Anthony Joshua’s signature embroidered on the driver’s headrest

A bespoke sports equipment storage unit in the boot for training equipment, finished in black with red stitching with an ‘AJ Boxing’ debossed logo

A chrome B-pillar badge featuring Anthony’s signature

Door handles with unique boxing glove pattern surrounds

Engraved Anthony Joshua signature aluminium letter box finishers on door cards

Bespoke Anthony Joshua-inscribed treadplates

Jaguar Land Rover SVO Head of Special Projects, David Fairbairn, said:“It was a pleasure to welcome Anthony Joshua to the SVO Technical Centre and we are pleased to name him among our clients. He is extremely popular among our employees and we wish him well this weekend.

“The performance and features of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic espouse the attributes of an elite athlete like Anthony Joshua: distinctive style, powerful at heart and a jaw-dropping combination of performance and capability.”

