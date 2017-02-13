Richard Wallace, Director – Transportation Systems Analysis, Center for Automotive Research confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Richard Wallace, Director – Transportation Systems Analysis, Center for Automotive Research (CAR) has been confirmed as a moderator at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Richard has 20 years of experience designing, conducting, and managing transportation projects and research. Richard serves as principal investigator for CAR’s connected vehicle efforts for the Michigan Department of Transportation, CAR’s work on a US Department of Transportation Research and Innovative Technology (RITA) project to apply remote sensing to bridge-health monitoring, and CAR’s components of a mobile computing project for the US Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center. Previously for RITA, he led CAR’s portion of a multi-organisational team to apply GPS, GIS, and geo-fencing to analyse truck activity at international border crossings. In addition, he led CAR’s connected vehicle-related projects for DENSO, the Michigan International Speedway, and the Specialty Equipment Market Association.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

