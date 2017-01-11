Ricardo congratulates Ford Performance on Wards 10 Best Engines of 2017 award

Ford will today receive the awards for one Wards 10 Best Engines of 2017, as selected by WardsAuto editors, for the four-cylinder 2.3L Turbocharged DOHC engine of the Focus RS – an advanced engine developed in an engineering partnership between Ford Performance and Ricardo.

The Wards 10 Best Engines of 2017 awards ceremony – known as the Oscars for automotive engines – will be hosted today at the Marriott hotel at Detroit’s Renaissance Center, also home of General Motors’ world headquarters.

As an engineering partner to Ford Performance, Ricardo held responsibility for the engineering delivery of the upgraded engine components and associated systems from concept through to the 90-day point following the start of production. A collaborative approach required close interfacing with global powertrain engineering teams, manufacturing teams, engine and vehicle testing teams, suppliers and calibration teams.

The result of this highly successful collaboration between Ricardo and Ford Performance engineers saw the upgrade of the Ford 2.3-litre turbocharged direct-injection EcoBoost engine deliver an awesome 350 horsepower at 6,000 rev/min, matched with up to 470 Nm of torque (during overboost operation) throughout the majority of the engine operating speed range. The advanced 2,261 cc EcoBoost engine’s revolutionary technology incorporates direct fuel injection, twin independent variable camshaft timing and a twin-scroll turbocharger with further improvements to the base engine to handle the increased thermal and mechanical loads.

“On behalf of the entire team at Ricardo, I would like to congratulate Ford Performance on the nomination of the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine of the Focus RS as one of Wards 10 Best Engines of 2017,” commented Steve Sapsford, director of business strategy for Ricardo UK. “This impressive engine was a very effective engineering partnership with highly motivated engineers from Ford Performance and Ricardo, working together to create this world-class, fuel efficient, fun-to-drive, performance power unit for the latest generation of Ford’s iconic Focus RS. Ford Performance is well deserving of this recognition, and we at Ricardo offer them our heartfelt congratulations and our thanks for having invited us to participate in the engine’s development.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.