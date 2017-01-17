Reveal the Iconic You!”: smart fortwo | BRABUS tailor made by Veronika Heilbrunner

Veronika Heilbrunner is presenting her individual smart fortwo | BRABUS tailor made during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin under the motto “Reveal the Iconic You!”. The collaboration between smart and the internationally renowned stylist demonstrates the seemingly endless possibilities that the smart BRABUS tailor made programme offers customers when it comes to individualisation. Everyone can create their own personal smart. The two-seater styled by Veronika Heilbrunner will be on show at Berlin’s Appel Design Gallery between 17 and 19 January 2017, along with premium fashion photography and a behind-the-scenes video. For the exterior paintwork the street style icon created the shade “velvet blue”, which makes the sporty smart fortwo sparkle in the sunlight. The coordinating rims are in “royal gold”. Both colours have been added to the latest tailor made programme colour catalogue. The interior is dominated by black leather. A contrasting, tailor-made ruby red glass cap gleams on the gear knob. And the head restraint on the driver’s seat is embroidered with the stylist’s initials.

“A smart is the perfect car for the city and, as such, the perfect vehicle for expressing urban individuality. That’s what we want to show with this project. We have always found innovative ways of highlighting the creativity of the urban lifestyle car and the wide range of design possibilities the smart offers,” state Dr Denise Heinermann-Bieler and Carolin Güthenke, Senior Managers Marketing Communication and Brand Management smart.

Veronika Heilbrunner went on a journey to gather inspiration for her individually styled smart, speaking to creatives and designers about materials, colours and production options. This gave her a better idea of the possibilities that smart BRABUS tailor made offers. Over the course of several months, her highly personal smart fortwo | BRABUS tailor made gradually began to take shape.

“It was an inspiring experience for me, designing a car rather than fashion. I wanted to experiment with colours and materials to create something very personal,” stated Veronika Heilbrunner. “As individual as I am, and as creative as fashion – the smart fortwo | BRABUS tailor made by Veronika Heilbrunner reflects my ideal of perfect individualisation.”

Although the car is a one-off, customers will be able to create an almost identical replica for their own private use with the aid of the smart BRABUS tailor made programme.

The internationally renowned fashion photographer Sabrina Theissen captured the process of creating the smart fortwo | BRABUS tailor made by Veronika Heilbrunner in an impressive series of images. These photographs, along with the vehicle itself and a film featuring behind-the-scenes details and interviews with Veronika Heilbrunner form part of the MADE exhibition at the Appel Design Gallery in Berlin-Mitte. The exhibition will be open from 12 noon until 6 pm on 18 and 19 January during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin. Anyone who is interested will also be able to admire the exhibits via smart’s (international) channels on the social web.

Innovative Lifestyle Configurator on Instagram

Those looking for inspiration for their own creation will also find the smart fortwo | BRABUS tailor made by Veronika Heilbrunner at http://www.smart.com/, in the section detailing the individualisation programme.

The individualisation programme is also being highlighted on Instagram: a Lifestyle Configurator allows users to answer questions on their personal lifestyle and find out how their own smart BRABUS tailor made could look. The answers to the questions are hidden behind the images from a diverse range of Instagram channels, providing a fun way for users to hone in on their personal smart | BRABUS tailor made model.

The style icon Veronika Heilbrunner

Veronika Heilbrunner is a stylist and fashion director of the online magazine “hey woman!”. Born in Munich, she currently lives in Berlin and, according to Vogue.com, is among the world’s most influential street style icons. Her unmistakable, sporty and romantic looks have inspired fans and earned her followers in the fashion scene around the globe.

The smart BRABUS tailor made individualisation programme

Individualisation is one of smart’s great strengths and, as a result, smart BRABUS tailor made, launched in 2010 and established worldwide, has proven a success. The smart BRABUS tailor made models are “tailor made” in the truest sense of the word. They are individually customised by hand, using high-quality materials, and there are virtually no limits to the customers’ creativity. The smart BRABUS tailor made programme is all about urban individuality, helping turn the smart into a personal one-off.

Further information about smart is available online: www.smart.com

