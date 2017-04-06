Resolutions adopted at SSAB’s 2017 AGM

SSAB’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today, April 6, 2017, in Stockholm. Pasi Laine was elected as a new director. The AGM also resolved that no dividends be paid for the financial year 2016.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved that no dividends be paid for the financial year 2016.

Discharge from liability

The AGM granted the directors and President & CEO discharge from liability in respect of the financial year 2016.

Board and auditor fees

The AGM resolved on the payment of Board fees in the amount of SEK 1,650,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 550,000 to each director who is not employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Audit Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 125,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 200,000. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 100,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 150,000. Auditor fees will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Directors

It was resolved that the Board of Directors will comprise nine members. Directors Petra Einarsson, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Matti Lievonen, Martin Lindqvist, Annika Lundius, John Tulloch and Lars Westerberg were re-elected, and Pasi Laine was elected as new director.

Bengt Kjell was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditors

It was resolved that the auditors will be one registered accounting firm. PwC was re-elected for a term of office up to and including the 2018 AGM.

Guidelines for determination of salaries and other compensation for the President & CEO and other senior executives

Guidelines were adopted regarding the determination of salaries and other compensation for the President & CEO and other senior executives in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

