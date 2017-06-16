Renesas Electronics announces determination of number of shares to be sold

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723, “Renesas”) announced that, with respect to the secondary offering of shares of common stock of Renesas announced on May 18 and 31, 2017 and June 12, 2017, the number of shares to be purchased and sold as a result of the exercise of the option granted to the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering for purchase of additional shares of common stock of Renesas has been determined as set forth below.

Number of shares to be purchased and sold as a result of the exercise of the option granted to the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering for purchase of additional shares of common stock of Renesas: 35,814,900 shares <Reference> Number of shares to be sold in the secondary offering of shares of Renesas (Japanese Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchase and International Secondary Offering) (1) Class and Number of Shares to be Sold 403,148,000 shares of common stock of Renesas, which is the sum of (i) through (iii) below. (i)107,444,900 shares of common stock of Renesas to be underwritten and purchased by the Japanese underwriters in the Japanese Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchase.

(ii)259,888,200 shares of common stock of Renesas to be underwritten and purchased by the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering.

(iii)35,814,900 shares of common stock of Renesas to be purchased as a result of the exercise of the option granted to the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering for purchase of additional shares of common stock of Renesas. (2) Sellers and Number of Shares to be Sold (i)Shares to be underwritten and purchased by the Japanese underwriters in the Japanese Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchase as described in (1)(i) above: Innovation Network Corporation of Japan 95,306,600 shares

NEC Corporation 4,722,700 shares

Hitachi, Ltd 4,078,600 shares

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 3,337,000 shares (ii)Shares to be underwritten and purchased by the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering as described in (1)(ii) above: Innovation Network Corporation of Japan 222,382,200 shares

Hitachi, Ltd 12,602,400 shares

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 10,311,100 shares

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Re-trust of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited / NEC Corporation pension and severance payments Trust Account) 6,719,343 shares

NEC Corporation 7,873,157 shares (iii)Shares subject to the option granted to the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering for purchase of additional shares of common stock of Renesas as described in (1)(iii) above: Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Re-trust of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited / NEC Corporation pension and severance payments Trust Account) 13,934,600 shares

Hitachi, Ltd 12,034,200 shares

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 9,846,100 shares Note:This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the secondary offering of shares of Renesas Electronics Corporation, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. Investors should review the prospectus, as well as amendments thereto, prepared by Renesas prior to making any investment decisions in Japan, and should make such decisions at their own discretion. In addition, this press release does not constitute an offer or sale of securities in the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

