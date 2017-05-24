Renault ZOE named a Game Changer at Autocar awards 2017

The Renault ZOE has received the ‘Game Changer’ award by Autocar judges at the world’s oldest motoring magazine’s annual awards ceremony at Silverstone this evening.

The Renault ZOE, fitted with the new 250-mile range (NEDC) Z.E.40 battery, has been recognised at the Autocar Awards 2017 as a true innovator in the ever-growing electric vehicle market. The Renault ZOE’s new Z.E. 40 battery delivers almost double the range of the previous battery, providing motorists with an electric vehicle option that is better suited to many lifestyles with the average daily commuting distance being well within the ZOE’s capabilities. Renault, as Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle manufacturer, believes in giving the customer confidence in their use of electric vehicles by estimating ZOE’s real-world range as 186 miles.

Commenting on the decision to award the ZOE Autocar’s ‘Game Changer’ award, Mark Tisshaw, Editor, Autocar said: “The new Renault ZOE is an important step in bringing affordable electric motoring to the masses. An already good car has been improved further, now coming with a real-world range that extends close to 200 miles to make it a more viable everyday proposition for more people. We commend Renault for that, and recognise the ZOE as a trailblazer for electric cars.”

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Renault UK, said of the result: “The Renault ZOE has always excelled at providing motorists with a stylish, comfortable and practical electric car at an affordable price tag. The 2017 ZOE with the Z.E.40 battery, as well as interior and exterior upgrades, builds on this success and now delivers the longest range of any mainstream electric vehicle. We’re delighted that Autocar has recognised the ZOE as a pioneer in the electric vehicle sector.”

The ZOE is an all-electric, five-door supermini available in a choice of three trim levels and with two battery options. Despite its affordability, the entry level Expression Nav comes with a high level of standard specification including items such as climate control and the 7-inch touch screen R-Link infotainment system with sat-nav. Dynamique Nav features include hands free keycard, automatic lights and wipers and rear parking sensors. The all-new top-of-the-range Signature Nav trim provides buyers with features including supple leather upholstery, a seven speaker BOSE® audio system, heated front seats and a rear parking camera. All retail customers receive a free 7kW wall box charger fully-installed at their home when they purchase a ZOE.

With the new Z.E.40 battery, ZOE’s range is 250 miles (NEDC) – Renault estimates that in real-world driving conditions this equates to around 186 miles in summer and 124 miles in extreme cold winter conditions. ZOE can charge from zero to 80 per cent full in as little as 60 minutes thanks to its patented Chameleon Charger™ that allows it to make the most of the widest range of power supplies and also keep charging times to a minimum. Renault’s Range OptimiZer technology ensures ZOE is highly efficient with its heat pump, a bi-modal braking system and Michelin ENERGY E-V tyres all as standard.

The Autocar award builds on the ZOE’s other achievements in 2017 including ‘Best Electric Car’, and ‘Best Electric Car under £20,000’, for the fourth consecutive year at the What Car? Awards 2017 and ‘Best Ultra Low Emission Vehicle’ at the Fleet World Honours 2017. The ZOE has also been awarded as a Which? ‘Best Buy’ 2016, ‘Best Electric Car’ by CarBuyer and was named ‘Best Supermini’ as well as finishing second overall out of 183 vehicles in the Auto Express Driver Power Awards 2016.

2016’s Autocar Awards saw Renault’s Senior Vice-President of Corporate Design, Laurens van den Acker, named Designer of the Year. The designer was honoured for his leadership, vision and style following his role in Renault’s design revolution which he joined in 2009.

ZOE is one of three models in Renault’s diverse electric vehicle range which also includes the Twizy quadricycle and the Kangoo Van Z.E. A larger van, the Master Z.E., will join the growing line-up from late 2017.

For more information on the Renault electric vehicle range please visit www.renault.co.uk

