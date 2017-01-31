Renault UK announces sponsorship of ‘Passion for Life’ programmes on Channel 4

Renault UK today announces its partnership with Channel 4, airing a series of idents before, during and after the TV channel’s adventure-style programming based around the theme of ‘Passion for Life’. The idents will air during eight popular shows such as The Island with Bear Grylls, Eden and Guy Martin’s Speed. The partnership will begin on 1st February and run until the end of the year.

The first set of idents will feature the All-New Renault Scénic and will be followed up with Renault’s award-winning crossover range, comprising the Captur and Kadjar, in keeping with each of the programme’s sense of adventure, inspiration and exploration.

James Boyer, Marketing Director, Groupe Renault UK and Ireland said: “Channel 4’s adventure programmes represent an appetite for adventure and a passion for life, just as the Renault brand does. The idents will feature the attractive range of new Renault vehicles designed around our passion for life. We look forward to this new partnership with Channel 4, showing the British the television-viewing public what the Renault brand stands for.”

Rupinder Downie, Partnerships Controller, Channel 4, said: “Passion for Life provides the perfect environment for Renault, featuring exciting and established favourites along with new adrenaline packed formats across Channel 4’s prime time schedule.”

The partnership was negotiated by Channel 4 Sales and Renault UK’s media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The eight TV shows during which the Renault clips will be featured truly get to the core of human spirit and adventure as people are pushed to their limits, undertake daring feats, challenge themselves and explore their true passions in life. The partnership provides Renault with a chance to tap into Channel 4’s core young and upmarket audience. The captivating shows included in the partnership are: The Island with Bear Grylls, Eden, Guy Martin’s Speed, Guy Martin Around the World, Mutiny, Escape, Get a Wild Life and Adventures with Gaia.

The All-New Renault Scénic, the fourth generation of the five-door compact MPV that first invented the segment in 1996 has a range of unique-in-class features such as 20-inch wheels and Active Emergency Braking System with Pedestrian Detection as standard. It is offered with a choice of three diesel and one petrol, efficient yet powerful, engines with manual or EDC automatic transmissions and a choice of four trim levels.

Renault’s award-winning crossover range provides a car for every need – comprising of the Captur compact crossover, Kadjar family crossover – with striking design, efficient powertrains and spacious interiors coupled with advanced safety technology. The Captur is priced from £14,945 on-the-road and the Kadjar is priced from £19,145 on-the-road.

